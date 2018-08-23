Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Colorado wildlife photographer helped rescue an elk that she spotted with its antlers tangled in a swing near a resort.

Jackie Crivello said she was on her way to take photos of wildlife in Rocky Mountain National Park early Wednesday morning when she spotted the elk with its antlers tangled in the swing.

"I knew he was in big trouble. I knew I had to help and I knew I couldn't leave him there," Crivello {link:told KDVR-TV"https://kdvr.com/2018/08/22/wildlife-photographer-helps-rescue-an-elk-caught-tangled-in-a-swing/" target="_blank"}.

She said she called 911 and was told help was on the way, but she grew worried after three hours passed without any police or wildlife officers arriving.

"The elk was completely exhausted. It was three hours at this point," she said.

Crivello said she was preparing to approach the elk herself to cut it free of the swing ropes when a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer arrived.

The officer tranquilized the elk.

"He fell and his head was held up by the swing. I thought he died," Crivello said.

The officer cut the elk free from the swing and Crivello said the animal woke up about an hour later and headed back into the woods without any apparent injuries.