'Pizza Pocket' hoodie designed to keep pizza slices warm

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man is crowdfunding a unique hoodie with one very special feature: A pocket designed to keep your pizza warm.

The "Pizza Pocket" hoodie, invented by Medford resident Mike Hourani, features a large zipper pocket that contains a food-grade insulated pouch designed to fit a slice of pizza.

The pouch can be removed and washed individually to keep the sweatshirt from getting tomato sauce stains.

Hourani's Kickstarter campaign made it more than 20 percent of the way to its $5,000 goal in just 24 hours, with more than a month left to raise funds.