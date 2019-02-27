Escaped python invades couple's bedroom

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An animal control officer responded to a Massachusetts apartment building where an escaped python made a surprise appearance in a couple's bedroom.

The Mansfield Police Department said Animal Control Officer Jeff Collins responded to Copeland Crossing Apartments when a couple called to report an encounter with a snake inside their bedroom.

Collins was able to corner the snake in a hallway and capture it in a pillow case.

The owner of the reptile later got into contact with authorities and was reunited with his pet. Police said the owner lives in the apartment underneath where the python was discovered.

Collins said the snake apparently used a heat vent to travel between apartments after escaping from its tank.

"The little guy found a weak spot and went out exploring," Collins told The Sun Chronicle.

Police shared a short video of the snake on Facebook along with voice sound-effects from the late Steve Irwin.

"Even though we missed his birthday by a few days, the late Steve Irwin seemed an obvious choice for the soundtrack of this quick video," the post said.