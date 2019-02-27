A five-bedroom Las Vegas home listed for $18 million is going viral due to being located in an underground "doomsday bunker." Photo courtesy Stephan M-LaForge/Berkshire Hathaway

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Las Vegas home listed for $18 million is going viral due to its unusual location -- inside an underground bomb shelter.

The home, listed by Stephan M-LaForge of Berkshire Hathaway, features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a guest house, a pool, a spa, an artificial lawn and artificial trees -- all located underground.

M-LaForge's listing states the "concrete and steel doomsday bunker was designed to survive cataclysmic events in comfort."

The property features 500 linear feet of floor to ceiling murals featuring artificial city and mountain views, as well as lighting designed to simulate sunrise, daytime and sunset.

The home, which was built in the 1960s, has gone viral online, with many noting the similarities between the underground bunker and the fictional underground home where Brendan Fraser's character was raised in 1999 romantic comedy Blast from the Past.