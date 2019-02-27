Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Police, animal control and bystanders teamed up in Maryland to capture a loose donkey found wandering in a road.

Maryland State Police called for backup Monday afternoon from Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies and animal control officers when troopers confirmed the veracity of a call about a small donkey in the middle of a road in Street.

The rescuers said a propane truck driver stopped and offered the donkey some apple slices, which calmed the animal enough to allow authorities to capture it safely.

The 2-year-old miniature donkey, named Pedro, was returned to his home. Authorities learned the animal escaped when strong winds toppled a fence on the property.