Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A construction equipment manufacturer used two of its large machines to set a Guinness World Record for the largest game of Jenga.

Chad Cremeens, field operations manager and Caterpillar Inc., conducted the world record attempt as part of the company's educational initiative.

The attempt featured a 320E excavator, a TH514C telehandler, a 277D multi-terrain loader, a M316D material handler and a 349E excavator being used to manipulate the 27 laminated pine beams, which each measured 8 feet long, 2 feet and 8 inches wide and 1 foot and 4 inches high.

Each block weighed about 600 pounds.

Cremeens said a lot of planning went into the attempt, including numerous safety considerations.

"Just like a real job sight, we had to make sure that everyone would remain safe while keeping production quality high," he said.

The game went on for 28 hours and ended up with 13 layers, for a maximum height of about 20 feet.

"When we were conceptualizing unique ways, we could showcase Cat machines at work and someone suggested a game of Jenga, the room erupted in excitement," said Archie Lyons, Caterpillar Brand creative director.

"Hasbro and Caterpillar have long recognized and celebrated 'the builders' among us, and this project was a natural fit," he said.