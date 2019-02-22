Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A British nudist group is organizing an attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record by having more than 100 people ride a roller-coaster while naked.

British Naturism said it is hoping at least 103 people will participate in the March 2 attempt to break the record for most naked riders on a theme park ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The current record was set in 2010, when 102 naked people took a ride on the Green Scream roller-coaster at Adventure Island in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, England.

The new attempt will take place on the notoriously bumpy Grand National roller-coaster.

The group is asking prospective participants to register in advance through British Naturism or the theme park.

Participants are being asked to bring a bathrobe, flip-flops or tennis shoes, a towel to sit on and a bag to store their clothes.

The record attempt will be followed by a "skinny dip" event at the Sandcastle Waterpark, which will allow people to ride the water slides in the buff for three hours.