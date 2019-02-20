Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Peru department store chain broke a Guinness World Record by creating a pair of jeans roughly the size of a 22-story building.

The Paris department store chain, owned by Cencosud, teamed with fashion brand Kansas to create the massive pants, which were unveiled at the Mall del Sur in San Juan de Miraflores.

The creators said it took a team of 50 people six months to put together the jeans, which a Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed measured about 215 feet tall and 140 feet wide.

The materials that went into the trousers collectively weigh nearly 6 tons.

Guinness certified the denim pants as the largest jeans in the world.

Paris said the jean will remain on display at the mall through Sunday, when the process will begin to convert the giant jeans into 10,000 reusable bags to be sold at Paris stores to promote a reduction in use of plastic shopping bags.