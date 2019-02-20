First time lottery players win $110,000 jackpot

A North Carolina couple won a $110,000 jackpot on the first lottery ticket they ever bought. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina couple said they bought their first-ever lottery ticket and ended up winning a $110,000 jackpot.

Angel and Sarah Martinez of Statesville told North Carolina Education Lottery officials the Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket they bought from Home Run Market in Statesville was the first lottery ticket they had ever purchased.

"A friend of ours was also there getting a ticket," Angel said. "We figured we'd get one as well. We were just messing around. We didn't actually think we'd win."

The couple said they almost threw the ticket away without even checking the winning numbers.

"My hand was literally over the trash can," Sarah said. "But then I decided I should probably check it."

The ticket matched all five numbers, earning the pair a $110,000 jackpot.

"I feel like the luckiest person alive," Angel said. "I mean how often does that happen? It's the first time I ever played the lottery and I won the jackpot."