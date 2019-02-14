A Michigan woman won a total $255,000 from three KENO! tickets that hit jackpots in the same drawing. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman is $255,000 richer after winning three Michigan Lottery KENO! jackpots on the same day.

The 42-year-old Lansing woman said she uses a combination of family birthdays and random numbers to play KENO! at Kartar Liquor.

"I play my KENO! numbers every other day and I was getting ready to give up, but decided to buy a few more tickets," the woman told Michigan Lottery officials.

"My cousin called me the next day to tell me someone in Lansing won on KENO!, so I decided to check the winning numbers on the Lottery app. When I saw the winning numbers, I recognized them instantly and knew I was a winner," she said.

The winner matched 10 of the 22 numbers in the Feb. 5 drawing, 07-11-40-66-71-74-76-78-79-80, earning a $250,000 jackpot. But that wasn't all of her luck for the day.

"I also matched nine numbers on two other KENO! tickets from the same drawing to win two $2,500 prizes. I missed a $750,000 payday by just two numbers!" she said.

The woman said the majority of her winnings will go into savings.