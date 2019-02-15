Woman wins lottery after brother, friend score jackpots

A Montana woman is the third person she knows to win the lottery after her brother and a friend previously claimed jackpots. Photo courtesy of the Montana Lottery

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Montana woman discovered luck runs in her family when she collected a lottery jackpot after her brother scored a similar win.

Jodi Hendershot of Great Falls told Montana Lottery officials she started playing the lottery regularly after her brother won a $10,000 Montana Millionaire jackpot and then a friend won $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life game.

Hendershot became the third person she knows to win a jackpot when she scored a $9,262 prize from the Big Sky Bonus game Feb. 12.

"I scanned my ticket, it said to file a claim and just walked out to sign it immediately." Hendershot said.

Hendershot said she planned to spend her money on paying bills and celebrating Valentine's Day.