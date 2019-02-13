A man who recently moved to Delaware won a lottery jackpot in the state after previously winning a New Jersey Lottery prize. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Delaware man who recently moved to the state won a nearly $70,000 lottery jackpot after previously winning big in New Jersey.

The 70-year-old man told Delaware Lottery officials he has been playing the Multi-Win Lotto at Fox Run Shopping Center in Bear every Friday since his recent move to the town.

The man's quick pick ticket matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing, earning him a $69,032 jackpot -- $52,464 after required tax withholdings.

"I was checking the tickets online on Saturday morning and thought I was hallucinating," the man said. "I went to the store to double check. I even slept with the ticket in my hand."

The man said it was his first major Delaware Lottery win, but he previously won $8,000 from a New Jersey Lottery multi-win game.

The winner said he has some ideas for his windfall.

"Do something nice for my fiancee and myself. This will give us a buffer with the move," he said.