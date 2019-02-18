Virginia man surprises wife with $1M winning lotto ticket

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A Virginia man surprised his wife with a $1 million winning lottery ticket for an early Valentine's day gift.

Terry Mudd purchased the ticket after forgetting to pick something up from his grocery shopping list, which he said is a regular occurrence, and scratched it off to find he'd won the game's $1 million top prize.

Mudd decided to surprise his wife, Madonna, with the gift as a Valentine's present, but gave it to her earlier in an envelope that read "Terry + Madonna's retirement" after they got into an argument about their finances.

The couple elected to take a one-time cash option of $657,030 before taxes instead of receiving the full million dollars over 30 years.

They recently purchased an RV and plan to travel across the country when they retire, although neither plans to retire in the near future.