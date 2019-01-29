Jan. 29 (UPI) -- An impatient dog left inside its owner's car while she went into a store showed its impatience by repeatedly honking the horn.

The dog's owner said she left the windows open for her dog when she dipped into ABC Fine Wine liquor store in West Palm Beach, Fla., but the canine became impatient anyway.

The owner shared a video showing the impatient pooch repeatedly honking the car's horn in the store parking lot.

"She learned how to honk the horn and has been doing it non stop ever since," the owner wrote. "Later that night, I went to the laundromat to pick up my clothes and apparently I was taking too long and there she goes again, honking away!"