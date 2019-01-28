Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas man's home security camera captured video of an unusual scene when raccoons invaded his back yard for a late night "pool party."

Bo Rodriguez shared security camera footage from his West University home showing a group of rowdy trash pandas running around his backyard pool and jumping in for a swim.

One of the animals appears to make making a high pitched screech as it runs into the water.

Rodriguez said the "pool party" came to a close when the raccoons were startled by the barking of a neighbor's dog.