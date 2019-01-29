Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A Tennessee family is asking the public to be on the lookout for their unusual escaped pet -- a giant rabbit the size of a dog.

D.J. Corcoran said Barley the bunny escaped from the home of his son, Connor, in North Knoxville.

The rabbit, who is just under a year old, is a Flemish giant, the world's largest rabbit breed. Corcoran said despite the rabbit's intimidating size, he is very docile and cuddly.

"He's as big as a dog," Corcoran told the Knoxville News Sentinel. "He probably weighs about 20 pounds."

Corcoran's wife, Wendy, used Facebook to put out a call for help from neighbors and nearby residents.

"Please keep an eye out. He's very large and loving and we love him and want to find him. He's very spoiled so we don't think he can survive on his own," she wrote.