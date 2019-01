Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Kansas homeowner's doorbell camera captured the moment a deer jumped over their dog and ran up to the front door.

The Olathe family's Ring camera was triggered by motion in their yard and the video recorded a deer running up to their yard, vaulting over the head of their black Labrador and running up to the front door.

The dog looks on in apparent excitement as the deer wanders around the front porch.

The deer eventually sprints away from the home.