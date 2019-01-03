Police cut entangled deer free from hammock

They don’t teach “How to rescue a deer tangled up in a backyard hammock” at the Police Academy. Thanks to the Officers and Citizens on scene, this deer lived to run another day. pic.twitter.com/5jZvgEFUyM

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri shared video from the unusual rescue of a deer that became entangled in a resident's hammock.

The Chesterfield Police Department posted a video to Twitter showing officers using an animal catch pole to keep the deer still while attempting to cut through the ropes of the hammock in a resident's yard.

The video shows the deer run away, apparently uninjured.

"They don't teach 'How to rescue a deer tangled up in a backyard hammock' at the Police Academy," the department tweeted. "Thanks to the Officers and Citizens on scene, this deer lived to run another day."