Ohio police help soggy deer escape swimming pool

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A pair of Ohio police officers were called to a home where they rescued a deer that fell into a resident's pool and became trapped by the cover.

The Richmond Heights Police Department said in a Facebook post that Sgt. Richard Olexa and Patrol Officer Kevin Watts responded to the Richmond Heights home Friday on a report of an animal in distress.

The officers determined the deer had apparently attempted to walk across the cover of the backyard swimming pool and fell through, leaving a hole in the material and trapping the animal in the shallow water beneath.

A video attached to the post shows the officers pull back the cover, allowing the deer to escape.

The deer makes a mad dash for freedom, with one additional hiccup.

"After a few moments of confusion, and the deer finding out the hard way that it is not possible to jump through a chain-link fence, the deer was finally able to find its way safely out of the yard!" the department wrote.