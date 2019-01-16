Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A San Diego bar is having its 2,800 varieties of whiskey counted by Guinness World Records in the hopes of being recognized by the organization.

The Whiskey House, located in the Gaslamp District, said Guinness adjudicators are counting its collection of more than 2,800 whiskeys to capture the record for the largest commercial inventory of whiskey in the world.

The bar said last November that it had added another 300 bottles to its already 2,500-strong collection, bringing its menu to a total 61 pages.

The current record is held by the Hotel Skansen in Farjestaden, Sweden, which boasts a whiskey collection of 1179 bottles.