Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A medical conference in India set a Guinness World Record by arranging 10,105 sanitary pads in a line to promote menstrual hygiene.

Participants in the 62nd All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology, which began Wednesday, arranged the sanitary pads in a 3,536-foot-long line surrounding packages of pads arranged into the shape of a uterus.

The display, which set a new Guinness record for the world's longest line of sanitary pads, was set up under the conference's tagline: "Nothing's more cuterus than your uterus."

Ayzh, the company that provided the pads for the attempt, shared photos of the end result on Facebook.

Organizers said the pads will be donated to four schools for distribution among female students.