Woman breaks 10K record while pushing double stroller

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman may have broken a Guinness World Record after finishing a 10K race while pushing two babies in a double stroller.

Rachel Bowling, 30, ran the LowCountry Habitat for Humanity Resolution Run 10K on Dataw Island and finished with a time of 42 minutes and 34 seconds, beating the previous record for finishing a 10K while pushing a double stroller by 2 minutes and 11 seconds.

The previous record was set by Jocelyn Armitage of Blackpool, England, on July 8, 2018.

Bowling's brother, Daniel Brubaker, 22, rode his bicycle next to the running mom to take photo and video evidence for Guinness World Records.

Bowling said she has submitted the evidence to the record-keeping organization in hopes of having her accomplishment officially recognized.

"I plan to frame it and explain it to the girls -- just to say, 'Hey, we held a world record and it wasn't just me!'" Bowling told ABC's Good Morning America of her Guinness World Records certificate. "My husband and kids were involved and my brother. It was a family affair. That means a lot rather than just me running fast."