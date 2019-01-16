Jan. 16 (UPI) -- An artist set up an installation designed to use solar power to play "Africa" by Toto in a Namibian desert indefinitely.

Max Siedentopf, 27, a German-Namibian artist currently based in London, set up a sound installation titled "Toto Forever" to play the 1982 song on a loop at an undisclosed location in the 1,200-mile-long Namib Desert.

Siedentopf said solar batteries power the installation's MP3 player and six speakers.

He said the desert is around 55 million years old, making it the "perfect spot" for the installation.

"Hopefully the song will play just as long," he told CNN.

"Even though 'Africa' by Toto was released 1982 it is still very much present in today's pop culture and frequently used for memes and even entire Reddit pages are dedicated to the song," Siedentopf said.

"I was very intrigued by this and wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit 'Africa' in Africa," he said.

The artist said he will not reveal the exact location of the installation.

He said it is "like a treasure that only the most loyal of Toto fans can find."