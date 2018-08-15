Aug. 15 (UPI) -- An interactive art exhibit opening in New York has a unique draw -- everything on display is made out of candy.

The Candytopia Interactive Exhibit, which runs through Nov. 15, features sweet works of art including portraits and sculptures made from sugary treats.

"This four-month interactive art installation celebrates the vibrant colors and flavors of our favorite sugary delights across over a dozen environments, from flying unicorn pigs to a marshmallow tsunami," the exhibit's website states.

Candytopia is curated by Jackie Sorkin, known as the Hollywood Candy Queen.

The exhibit is scheduled to open in San Francisco later this year.