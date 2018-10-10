SURPRISE! We’ve partnered with @OfficialGroupX to bring international artists @filthylukerart and #PedroEstrellas to install their largest inflatable tentacle sculpture EVER at the #NavyYard … Philly: Meet the #NavyYardSeaMonster , on display at Building 611 now through 11/16! pic.twitter.com/RzyerY4cod

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A sculpture installation in South Philadelphia makes it appear as though a building is being attacked by a many-tentacled sea monster.

The sculpture at Building 611 in the Philadelphia Navy Yard features more than a dozen inflatable tentacles protruding from the building's windows, as though a giant sea monster is attempting to escape.

The installation is a partnership between the Navy Yard and art collective Group X.

"Earlier this year, Group X pitched us on doing this piece," Jennifer Tran, director of Navy Yard marketing and communications, told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Out of all the designs, this one spoke to us because we thought it was really unique. It's never been seen before in Philadelphia. We thought it really pushed the boundaries."

The installation is scheduled to last until Nov. 16.