Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas shared photos from a near-tragedy that occurred when an unsecured trailer hitch went airborne and crashed through a driver's windshield.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that "tragedy was narrowly avoided" on southbound Interstate 45 at Spring Cypress when the "unsecured towing hitch smashed through a driver's windshield."

The hitch landed in the passenger's seat, which was unoccupied at the time.

"If you haven't checked recently to ensure that your trailer hitch is properly installed, now would be a good time," the Facebook post said.

Sgt. Raymond Parker with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the hitch was on the road and was sent airborne by an 18-wheeler. It struck multiple vehicles before ending up on the BMW's passenger seat.