Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A driver's dashboard camera was recording on a road in rural India when an elephant ran up to the vehicle and smashed the windshield.

The video, recorded last week, shows the elephant quickly run up to the occupied car on a road in Katharagama.

The elephant reaches the vehicle and uses its trunk to smash the windshield, causing the car's occupants to cry out in fear.

The driver sped away from the pachyderm, but the aggressive animal chased the vehicle for a distance down the road.