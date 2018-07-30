July 30 (UPI) -- A security camera was rolling in an Illinois suburb when a beloved elephant statue was set ablaze by an unknown arsonist.

The video, recorded Friday night in Northlake, shows the life-sized elephant statue, known to locals as "Broccoli," being set on fire by a man who returns moments later to pour more accelerant on the sculpture and light another fire when the initial flames died.

The statue, which has been a local landmark for more than 40 years, was completely destroyed, owner Tim Saenger said.

Saenger said he was out of town at the time of the fire and neighbors didn't see anything suspicious. He is offering a cash reward for information leading to the unknown arsonist's arrest.