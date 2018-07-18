Power drill crashes into windshield of moving car

July 18 (UPI) -- Two people walked away with minor injuries when a power drill flew into the windshield of a moving car and embedded in the glass, California authorities said.

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District posted photos to Facebook showing the battery-operated drill lodged in the windshield of a car.

The district said the drill crashed into the car while it was driving in Discovery Bay. The two occupants of the car were treated for minor lacerations from the broken glass.

"The driver of the vehicle that dropped their tool did not stop," the Facebook post said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle that dropped the drill is being asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.