Home / Odd News

Power drill crashes into windshield of moving car

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 18, 2018 at 10:59 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 18 (UPI) -- Two people walked away with minor injuries when a power drill flew into the windshield of a moving car and embedded in the glass, California authorities said.

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District posted photos to Facebook showing the battery-operated drill lodged in the windshield of a car.

The district said the drill crashed into the car while it was driving in Discovery Bay. The two occupants of the car were treated for minor lacerations from the broken glass.

"The driver of the vehicle that dropped their tool did not stop," the Facebook post said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle that dropped the drill is being asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Kayaker charged by grizzly bear in British Columbia river Kayaker charged by grizzly bear in British Columbia river
Walmart closed for hours due to trespassing raccoon Walmart closed for hours due to trespassing raccoon
Man wins $1.3 million jackpot thanks to generous shopper Man wins $1.3 million jackpot thanks to generous shopper
Skunk runs out onto field during Nevada baseball game Skunk runs out onto field during Nevada baseball game
Woman uses 'mom voice' to scare bear away from porch Woman uses 'mom voice' to scare bear away from porch