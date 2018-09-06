Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Houston driver evaded injury when an airborne metal pipe crashed through her windshield and nearly impaled her passenger seat.

Ashley Laudermilk said she was driving Wednesday on the North Freeway when the car in front of her struck a metal pipe in the road, sending the object flying through the air.

"It flew. It went from the ground up, and then, 'boom,' and that was that," Laudermilk told KTRK-TV.

The pipe crashed through Laudermilk's windshield and became lodged between the dashboard and a spot next to the passenger side door.

Laudermilk said she feels lucky to be alive and fortunate that her husband was not riding in the passenger seat at the time of the crash.

A California driver and their passenger were able to walk away from a similar incident earlier in the summer when a power drill was dropped from another vehicle and embedded in their windshield.