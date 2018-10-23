A Maryland man who bought lottery tickets for the very first time won a $50,000 prize thanks to his "beginner's luck." Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who bought his first-ever lottery tickets ended up winning a $50,000 Powerball prize with his "beginner's luck."

Andre Jones, 29, of Upper Marlboro, told Maryland Lottery officials that lottery fever was running high when he stopped at the Royal Farms #166 store in Upper Marlboro for a beverage on Friday.

"Everyone was talking about Mega Millions," Jones said.

He said he reached into the pocket of his hoodie, which he had not worn in some time, and discovered a forgotten $20 bill.

I figured, 'I'm not missing this,' and saw a machine and decided to buy $10 worth of Mega Millions tickets. Then, I figured I'd buy $10 worth of Powerball tickets, too," Jones said.

Jones ended up winning $4 from a Mega Millions ticket and $50,000 from the Oct. 23 Powerball drawing.

"It was just a great feeling, not just the money, but the whole experience," Jones said.

He attributed his success to "beginner's luck."

Jones said he intentionally buried the lead when he told his grandfather and aunt about his win.

"I asked if they had won, then I told them, 'I just won $4 in Mega Millions -- and $50,000 in Powerball,'" he said.