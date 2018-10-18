A Kansas man is feeling lucky after winning $22,000 with a lottery ticket he got for free. Photo courtesy of the Kansas Lottery

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A Kansas man who won a $22,000 lottery jackpot said he feels especially lucky because his winning ticket was free.

Robert Schwartz, a frequent player of the Kansas Lottery's 2by2 drawing, said he often receives free tickets for matching one of the Red numbers or one of the White numbers in a previous drawing, and he decided to cash in one of his freebies Monday at the Zip Stop 3 store in Great Bend.

"I always play my own numbers in 2by2," Schwartz told lottery officials. "Of course, I couldn't do that with a free ticket because it prints automatically and is always a Quick Pick."

Schwartz said he shouted for his wife, Barb, when he discovered that his free ticket had earned him a $22,000 jackpot.

"The way he yelled it, it scared me to death," Barb Schwartz said. "I thought he was having a heart attack!"

Schwartz said he and his wife might spend some of their money on new golf clubs.

"I won it with a free ticket!" he said.