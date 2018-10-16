A Maryland woman won her second $50,000 lottery jackpot in three months with a ticket she bought from the same vending machine. Image courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman collected her second $50,000 lottery jackpot in three months from tickets purchased from the same vending machine.

The 58-year-old Chevy Chase woman told Maryland Lottery officials she bought her winning ticket in secret last week because her daughter asked her to stop playing when she won $50,000 from a scratch-off ticket three months earlier.

"After that first $50,000, my daughter asked me to stop playing," the woman said. "I told her I would, but I found that I really missed it."

The winner said she made a quick trip to Talbert's Ice & Beverage in Bethesda, hoping to stop her daughter from finding out.

"I didn't even take the time to scratch the ticket, just the prize check part," she said.

The woman said she ended up scratching off the entire Cash Craze Doubler ticket when the scanner told her it was a $50,000 winner -- her second in three months.

"It was the same store and the same vending machine," she said. "When I scanned the ticket, I just couldn't believe it. Again?"

The winner's daughter said she hopes her mother will use her latest winnings to treat herself.

"She was supposed to go on a cruise after the first win, but she ended up spending her winnings on her bills and helping the family," the daughter said. "She's promised me that this time she'll go somewhere warm and sunny."