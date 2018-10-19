A Virginia man said winning money in two consecutive lottery drawings led him to buy the scratch-off ticket that earned him a $1 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who found himself on a lottery winning streak decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and scored a $1 million jackpot.

Richard Rookwood told Virginia Lottery officials he was feeling lucky after winning small amounts in two consecutive Pick 3 drawings, so he decided to buy a $1 million Jackpot Multiplier scratch-off ticket from a Speedway station in Chesapeake.

Rookwood said his winning streak proved it was indeed lucky when he scratched off the $1 million top prize.

The winner chose to receive his winnings as a lump sum, taking home $657,030 before taxes.

He said the money will go toward college funds for his children and paying off loans for his son who is about to graduate from Old Dominion University.