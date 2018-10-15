Trending Stories

Cow takes a ride in back seat of pickup truck
Golfers encounter huge rattlesnake in Florida
Pakistani martial artist cracks 243 walnuts with his head
Houston couple creates 'Good Boy' beer for dogs
Giant boa constrictor blocks Florida resident's door

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Paris Motor Show

Latest News

Eric Nam to release new single on Oct. 30
Becky G, Gloria Trevi and more to host 2018 Latin AMAs
Chinese Internet celebrity detained for national anthem performance
Jenna Cooper: Jordan Kimball 'showed his true colors' off-camera
Most F-35s cleared for flight operations after grounding last week
 
Back to Article
/