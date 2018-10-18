Meth disguised as Aztec calendars seized in California

Federal investigators said eight people were arrested in connection with an alleged plot to ship meth disguised as Aztec calendars and decorative statues from California to Hawaii. Photo courtesy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Federal authorities said eight people were arrested in connection with an alleged scheme to ship meth disguised as Aztec calendars from California to Hawaii.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations said agents working with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Cypress Police Department arrested eight people Tuesday after they previously seized about 26 pounds worth of methamphetamine.

Investigators said the meth was disguised as decorative Aztec calendars and statues as part of an alleged plan to mail the illegal drugs to Hawaii. They said the suspects had attempted to mail the drugs at a Garden Grove post office in July.

"Methamphetamine -- no matter how it's packaged -- is a powerful drug that devastates our communities," said Mark Zito, assistant special agent in charge for HSI Los Angeles. "HSI will continue to closely collaborate with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to keep this dangerous contraband from reaching our streets."