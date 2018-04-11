Meth found hidden in 500 wax Disney figurines

April 11 (UPI) -- Federal authorities in Atlanta said they seized 500 pounds of meth concealed inside wax Disney character figurines.

The Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlanta office said agents seized the 500 figurines shipped to Georgia from Mexico and discovered each was filled with about a pound of methamphetamine.

The figurines, accompanied by a shipment of legitimate ceramic figurines believed to have been sent as a decoy, were shaped like Disney characters including Pluto, Daisy Duck, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet.

DEA special agent in charge Robert Murphy said the meth had an estimated street value of about $2 million.

The DEA said the incident was one of the largest meth seizures ever in the Atlanta area.

Murphy said the investigation is ongoing.