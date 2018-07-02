Indiana police seize ecstasy pills shaped like Trump's head

July 2 (UPI) -- The Indiana State Police said a multi-agency operation led to 129 arrests and the seizure of drugs including ecstasy pills shaped like President Donald Trump.

The state police said authorities with nine agencies conducted patrols on U.S. 31 in the central part of the state June 19-21 and June 26-28 to catch suspects using the road to transport drugs.

The officers seized drugs including cocaine, heroin, LSD, marijuana, meth, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription drugs and ecstasy pills shaped like Trump's head and stamped with the words, "GREAT AGAIN."

The agencies participating in Operation Blue Anvil made 129 arrests on 272 drug-related charges, including 48 felonies.

Police also issued 193 traffic citations and made three arrests on driving while impaired charges during the operation.

The agencies participating included Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff's Department, the Logansport Police Department, the Peru Police Department, the Fulton County Sheriff's Department, the Cass County Sheriff's Department, the Wabash County Sheriff's Department, the Grant County Sheriff's Department and the Rochester Police Department.

German police announced in August 2007 that they had seized about 5,000 similar Trump-shaped pills during a traffic stop in Osnabrueck.