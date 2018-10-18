Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An Oregon family is offering a $6.27 reward for the return of a 50-pound nose sculpture stolen from the front porch of their home.

The Albert family said the 2-foot-tall sculpture, which they rescued from being thrown in the trash after a photo shoot, has been a fixture on their Portland front porch since last Halloween, but someone stole it Sunday night.

"It's just something that we thought was really funny and make us a part of Keep Portland Weird," Sayre Albert, 11, told KGW-TV.

The family is putting up posters asking for the return of their beloved sculpture.

Sayre and his brother, Albert, 7, are offering a $6.27 reward for the nose's safe return. They said they had wanted to offer a $2,000 reward, but their mother vetoed the idea.