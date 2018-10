Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A British city marked an upcoming festival featuring giant marionette puppets by hoisting a giant sandal sculpture over a dock.

The massive footwear was raised at Liverpool's Canning Docks on Wednesday morning to mark the coming of the Giant Spectacular festival during the coming weekend.

The festival features giant marionette puppets parading through town along with a story about the "giants."

The event is organized by the Royal de Luxe street theater company.