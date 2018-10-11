Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Police in California are investigating the disappearance of a nearly 1,000-pound hammer sculpture from the side of a road.

The Healdsburg Police Department said the artwork, titled "Hammer," was stolen from in front of the Healdsburg Community Center.

The 20-foot-long steel and wood sculpture was on loan from the Voigt Family Sculpture Foundation when it disappeared.

Healdsburg artist Doug Unkrey, who created the sculpture, said it would have been very difficult to steal.

"They'd need at least a flatbed trailer with a winch, or about eight people," Unkrey told The Press Democrat newspaper.