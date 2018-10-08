New Zealand sculpture snaps due to climber

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A man who attempted to climb a water-whirling sculpture in New Zealand ended up falling into the water when the sculpture snapped.

The man was filmed Monday climbing the Water Whirler, a motorized pole that rotates water around itself in patterns on the Len Lye waterfront in Wellington.

The video shows the sculpture, which was not in operation at the time, leaning to one side as the man climbs it and eventually breaking, sending both the man and sculpture plunging into the water.

Officials said the man was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

It was unclear whether the man would face charges for breaking the sculpture, valued at nearly $200,000.