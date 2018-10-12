Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Pakistani martial artist used his head to crack 243 walnuts, besting a Guinness World Record set earlier this year.

Mohammad Rashid Naseem, 32, of Karachi, posted a video to Facebook showing his official Guinness World Record attempt for most walnuts cracked against the head in one minute.

The video shows Naseem successfully crushing 243 walnuts.

Naseem beat the previous Guinness record, which was set by Indian man S. Navin Kumar in September when he crushed 217 walnuts with his head.