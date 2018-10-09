Teen breaks pool table trick shot record on first try

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania teenager broke a Guinness World Record by pulling off a complicated pool table trick shot on his very first try.

Theo Mihellis, 14, broke the record for highest jump pot of a billiard ball when he cleared a bar set to 16.125 inches high, besting the previous record set by famed pool trick shot master Florian Kohler by more than 2 inches.

A video from Mihellis' official attempt at the Breakers Pool Hall in Dormant shows the boy sink the shot on his very first try, leading to a raucous celebration.

"It was something I wanted. I kind of wanted to do some stuff with it and hope for the best," the middle schooler said of the world record attempt.

The boy had only been practicing trick shots for about 10 months after receiving a pool table as a Christmas present from his parents.

"As soon as he got it, he'd be down there every evening and we would just hear balls racking off the rails and cheering. Just him having fun," mother Amy Mihellis said.