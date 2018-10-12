We have achieved Guinness World Record in compiling the biggest awareness message in Lego blocks. For more details, visit: https://t.co/OuTQlDLinJ pic.twitter.com/U3B34dm6EN

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Officials in Dubai set a Guinness World Record by using Lego blocks to spell out an awareness message about using cellphones while driving.

The Roads and Transport Authority announced it was awarded the record for largest awareness message using Lego blocks when it created a giant Lego plaque reading, "Your life is worth more than a phone call," in Arabic and English.

Organizers said the plaque was composed of about 140,000 Lego bricks, with about 20,000 of the bricks spelling out the message.

A Guinness adjudicator examined the completed project and awarded the record to the agency.

"The underlying objective of this achievement is to send a loud and clear awareness message to motorists cautioning them against the risks of using of using phones while driving," Maitha bin Adai, head of the Roads and Transport Authority, was quoted by the Khaleej Times as saying during the event.

"Traffic studies indicate that the probability of traffic accidents where motorists are using mobile phones while driving is four times higher than those not using it," Maitha said.