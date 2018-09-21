Man climbs into elephant enclosure at Denmark zoo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A shocked visitor to a zoo in Denmark captured video of a man who climbed into the elephant enclosure, prompting an aggressive response from the animals.

The video shows a man in the elephant enclosure at the Copenhagen Zoo on Thursday attempt to approach the elephants, leading the animals to form a protective barrier between him and a calf.

The elephants stamp aggressively as a warning toward the man, who initially does not seem worried by their behavior.

The pachyderms eventually chase the man out of the enclosure and he flees the area before he can be detained by zoo security.