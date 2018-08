Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A witness in Russia captured video of a reindeer that escaped from a zoo being chased down the street by a man on horseback.

The deer escaped Thursday from a zoo in Chelyabinsk and went running loose through the streets, witnesses said.

The video shows the deer being pursued by a zoo employee riding a horse.

Officials said the deer was recaptured after about 90 minutes. There were no injuries reported, but the animal shattered a car window while on the loose.