A mountain lion, like the one seen here, was recaptured in South Korea more than an hour after it escaped from a zoo. File Photo by Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A mountain lion that escaped from a South Korean zoo was captured after being tranquilized by emergency responders.

Officials at the O World zoo in Daejeon said the cougar was found to be missing about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday after a zookeeper forgot to lock the animal's cage.

Local residents in the Mount Bomum area were warned to keep a lookout for the potentially dangerous animal and advised not to go outside at night.

The puma was located about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday and shot with the tranquilizer dart. The big cat was safely returned to the zoo with no injuries reported.