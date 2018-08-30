A wallaby, not the same wallaby pictured here, escaped a British zoo and was returned to the facility after being struck by a van. Photo by sandid/Pixabay

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A wallaby that escaped a British zoo more than two weeks ago is back at the facility after being struck by a vehicle.

The WILD Zoological Park in Bibbington, England, said 3-year-old wallaby Holly, who made headlines when she escaped from the zoo Aug. 14, is back home at the facility after she hopped out into a road and was struck by a van.

The zoo said the van driver took Holly to an emergency veterinarian, who treated the marsupial for a concussion.

"All in all we are glad to have her back, not the way we wanted to have her back but she's back and already showing positive signs and recovery," the zoo said.

A zoo representative said zookeepers knew Holly was in the area and had been making nightly efforts to keep her away from the road.

A second wallaby that escaped last week from another British zoo, the Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park in North Yorkshire, remains on the loose.