The Connecticut Lottery said a 7-7-7 number combination in the Pick3 drawing was the third repeating single-digit to come up in the game since the start of the month. Photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The Connecticut Lottery marked an unusual occurrence when the Play3 drawing came up with repeating single digits four times in one month.

Lottery officials said the Sept. 18 Play3 Day drawing came up with the numbers 7-7-7, a combination that has come up four times in the game's history, most recently in 2011.

The lottery said the number combination resulted in a total $1,060,425 worth of prize money being doled out.

The officials said the drawing was especially notable because three other repeating single digits have been drawn this month -- 9-9-9 in the Sept. 1 Play3 Night drawing, 9-9-9 again in the following day's Play3 Night drawing and 0-0-0 in the Sept. 9 Play3 Night.

"So far, September has been a stellar month for those who enjoy playing the same single-digit number in sequence," the lottery said.